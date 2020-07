A health worker in protective suit swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, July 5 — The status of Bintulu district has changed from yellow zone to green zone, said the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said this brings the number of districts with yellow zone status to two and green zone districts to 38.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak remains at 571, with no new cases reported today. — Bernama