Senior minister: 47 test positive for Covid-19 at KLIA since June 10

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — A total of 47 individuals who returned from abroad from June 10 until yesterday (July 3) tested positive of Covid-19, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that they tested positive during the screenings conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) involving 10,278 individuals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Of the total, 10,231 individuals tested negative and underwent a mandatory quarantine process at their respective homes”, he said in a statement on the development of the fecovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

Those tested positive were sent to the hospital for treatment

Ismail Sabri also said that a total of 1,171 Malaysians returned to the country yesterday via KLIA and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) from Indonesia, Singapore, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, China, Pakistan, Brunei, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the Philippines.

Of the total, 1,164 individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their respective homes while seven individuals were sent to the hospital.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had monitored the level of compliance of 944 cases pertaining to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for home quarantine and all of them were found in full compliance.

Commenting on RMCO SOP compliance, Ismail Sabri said that the PDRM had detained 77 individuals for flouting the directives yesterday.

“Of these, 13 individuals are being remanded while 64 others issued with compounds. Among the offences include engaging in sports activities with physical contacts (15 cases), activities in pubs or night clubs (12 cases), and flouting the SOP (50 cases)”, he said.

Nine foreign nationals were also arrested for immigration offences in the 66 roadblocks set up across the country to curb cross-border crime, especially along the rat trails, he said. — Bernama