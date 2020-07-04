Rural Development Ministry approves RM2m for infrastructure in Lawas

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad speaks to reporters during a visit to a preschool in Putrajaya July 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LAWAS, July 4 — The Minister of Rural Development (KPLB), Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad approved a RM2 million allocation to build numerous infrastructures in the Lawas Parliamentary constituency before ending his three-day working visit to Sarawak today.

Along with his deputy Datuk Henry Sum Agong and the Sarawak Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development assistant minister, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, he had visited the sites of Village Road Programme (Jalan Perhubungan Desa) (JPD) and Rural Roads Programme (JALB) in the Parliamentary constituency.

He also approved an infrastructure project involving the construction of a JPD from Sekolah Kebangsaan Long Tukon and Kg Long Kachu, in Lawas, valued at RM500,000.00

“This 600-metre village linkage road will be built by taking into account the flood problems that occurred along this route prior to this and facilitating access to villagers to send their children to the school in Long Tukon,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, he personally saw the need for the construction of a bridge at Kampung Perpindahan Awat Awat with the Sarawak deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Dr Abd Latiff said RM400,000 had been approved for the project in line with the government’s aspiration to ensure the well-being of the people in the area.

His ministry also approved the construction of 10 houses for the Hardcore Poor People’s Housing Project (PPRT) at a cost of RM600,000.

“However, the JALB project involving RM125.5 million from Kampung Murud Suang to Long Tengoa, Lawas, Sarawak of over 20 km will be considered for approval by the federal government,” he said.

He said access to physical and internet connections was important to be a game changer for rural people.

He said his ministry would continue to spur the rural economy by building the infrastructure needed by the rural community to reduce the development gap with the urban community, besides enhancing the socio-economic status of the B40 through the close co-operation of the Federal Government and the State Government. — Bernama