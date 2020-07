KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — A weak earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported to have occurred at the Lahad Datu coastal area, Sabah, at 9.20pm tonight.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said in a statement that it occurred at a depth of 10km, about 16km southeast of Manar, Sabah.

However, the statement said, the quake did not pose the threat of a tsunami to Malaysia. — Bernama