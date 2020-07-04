Authorities seize fake motorcycle spare parts worth RM34,597 in Kepong raid

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) raided a company suspected of selling fake motorcycle spare parts and seized items worth RM34,587 in Kepong, yesterday.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman, in a statement yesterday, said among the counterfeit spare parts seized were side mirrors, timing chains, carburettors and clutches.

He said the operation was conducted based on information from a representative of the brand’s trademark holder after intelligence was carried out on the company that stored various motorcycle spare parts.

According to Iskandar Halim, the company obtained the spare parts from local and overseas suppliers and sold them directly to motorcycle spare part dealers in various places.

He said a local, who claimed to be the company’s director, was questioned by the police, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 102(1) of the Trademarks Act 2019.

“Businessmen are reminded to be more responsible and to respect the intellectual property of others,” he said, and warned individuals or companies not to violate laws especially those that involve selling and distributing counterfeit items. ― Bernama