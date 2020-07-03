Tropicana, Top Glove contribute RM2.5m of medical equipment to MOH

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received RM2.5 million worth of medical equipment from Tropicana Corporation Bhd and Top Glove Corporation Bhd for the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a brief ceremony at Perdana Putra, the contribution from Tropicana was presented by group executive vice chairman Tan Sri Tan Chee Sing, while Top Glove was represented by executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai.

Tropicana contributed medical equipment such as ventilators, ultrasound machines and medical suits valued at RM1.5 million.

Top Glove contributed three million gloves worth RM700,000 as well as medical equipment such as ventilators and medical suits worth RM300,000.

According to statements issued by the two companies, Tan Sri Muhyiddin (TSM) Charity Golf Foundation will distribute the contributions to hospitals and health departments identified by MOH for use by frontliners. — Bernama