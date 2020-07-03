Malaysian government sets Covid-19 test fees

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the fees were imposed in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Fee for Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (Covid-19) Detection Test) Regulations 2020 which took effect on June 29. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Malaysian citizens and foreign nationals travelling to Malaysia are now required to pay the fees when they undergo the Covid-19 tests.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the fees were imposed in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Fee for Coronavirus Diseases 2019 (Covid-19) Detection Test) Regulations 2020 which took effect on June 29.

“In accordance with the enforcement of the regulations, anyone entering Malaysia from overseas must pay the fee for Covid-19 detection test before proceeding to immigration clearance at any point of entry,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those already in the country, however, may request to take the test at any government hospital or clinic.

The fees for Covid-19 detection tests are as follows:

Polymerase chain reaction test:

Citizen: RM150

Non-Citizen: RM250

Antigen rapid test:

Citizen: RM60

Non-Citizen: RM120

Antibody rapid test:

Citizen: RM30

Non-Citizen: RM60

Dr Adham said certain groups of Malaysian citizens will be exempted from paying the fees, such as government servants on official duties and people with disabilities (OKU).

“The government servants must have their directive letter as proof, while the OKU are required to provide a valid OKU card issued by the Social Welfare Department. The exemption does not include their family members,” he said.

The exemption is also given to Malaysian students returning to the country for the first time, but they are required to provide their proof of study. — Bernama