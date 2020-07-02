Muhyiddin proud of Malaysians’ SOP compliance, cooperation in Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was proud of all Malaysians for their cooperation in complying with SOPs that resulted in the country reporting only one new Covid-19 case and zero local transmission yesterday.. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The prime minister said he was proud of all Malaysians for their cooperation in complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) that resulted in the country reporting only one new Covid-19 case and zero local transmission yesterday.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in a posting on his official Facebook account, titled ‘Tahniah frontliners! Tahniah rakyat Malaysia! (Congratulations frontliners! Congratulations Malaysians!)’ tonight, also conveyed his appreciation to the country’s frontliners over this proud achievement.

“Congratulations to all Malaysians. Yes, this positive development has made us all proud and excited.

“Well done and a million thanks to all ‘frontliners’ who, until today, are still working hard to contain the pandemic in the country,” he said.

According to the prime minister, the decline in daily local cases, down to a single digit of late, is a reflection of Malaysians’ level of awareness of Covid-19 and how they are well informed about the deadly virus, this besides an upward trend in SOP compliance.

Muhyiddin, however, reminded the people not to be too comfortable with the current situation.

The people must continue to be vigilant, take precautions and adhere to the SOPs at all times, he said.

“During the RMCO (recovery movement control order), we are all frontliners.

“All of us have a heavy responsibility of protecting the family, community and the country from Covid-19.

“Insya-Allah, I am confident, with the cooperation and commitment shown by all Malaysians, we will win this fight against Covid-19. I am proud of you all. I am proud of being Malaysian,” he said.

Yesterday, as the nation entered its 22nd day of the RMCO, the country created history when no local transmission was reported, besides recording its lowest ever daily infection tally, with one case. — Bernama