Environment minister says setting up national committee on rural water supply projects

Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said a national-level committee for rural water supply projects will be set up to coordinate and regulate implementation of the projects nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — A national-level committee for rural water supply projects will be set up to coordinate and regulate implementation of the projects nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the committee would be chaired jointly by the ministry and Rural Development Ministry.

He said the committee would focus on improving the quality of services through infrastructure development and water supply systems in compliance with guidelines by the National Water Services Commission as provided in the National Water Services Commission Act 2006 (Act 655).

The committee, he said, would also focus on improving the operation and system of alternative rural water supply projects.

“The ministry is committed to ensuring that the desired results are achieved through coordination between ministries and other agencies to achieve the target of 98 per cent coverage of rural water supply by 2025,” he said in a press statement today.

Tuan Ibrahim said two agencies under his ministry, namely the Water Supply Division and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, are actively involved in the planning and implementation of the rural water supply projects.

The implementation of the projects also involves various ministries and agencies including the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), FELDA and the regional development authorities.

The rural water supply project was first implemented under the Accelerated Rural Water Supply scheme in the Second Malaysia Plan (1971) (1971 to 1975) and continued until the 11th Malaysia Plan. Among the main goals and objectives of the project are to provide and expand the coverage of clean and treated water supply so that the health and quality of life of the rural community can be improved. — Bernama