Ministry allots RM35m for 4,000 childcare centres via Penjana

Grants will be issued to childcare centres to help reduce the financial burden of operators. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, July 1 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has set aside RM35 million for nearly 4,000 operators of childcare centres (taska) under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Its deputy minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said the allocation was aimed at reducing the financial burden of the operators following the temporary closure of childcare centres under the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced beginning March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“A sum of RM5,000 is provided for childcare institutions and RM1,500 for home-based nurseries. The one-off grant is channelled in stages subject to the applications submitted by the operators via JKM (Social Welfare Department).

“We encourage the operators to apply for the incentive soonest possible so that it can be distributed to lighten their burden, for them to resume operations starting today,” she said after officiating at the opening of Taska Sinarku Gemilang, Sekolah Tunas Bakti branch, here, today.

Also present were Melaka Women, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman, Datuk Latifah Omar and state JKM director, Burhanuddin Bachik.

Meanwhile, Siti Zailah said 1,575 childcare centres under JKM had reopened in stages as of today.

She said the ministry was satisfied with the newly reopened centres’ compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Reopening of the childcare centres is necessary, especially for parents who have resumed working at the office, while wanting to ensure their children are safe from Covid-19 infection,” she added. — Bernama