Education minister: School for non-examination classes starts on July 15

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — School for Form 6 Semester 1, Remove Class, Form 1 to 4 for secondary school and Standard 5 and 6 for primary school will begin on Wednesday, July 15 2020.

Meanwhile, Standard 1 to 4 primary school students commence classes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin also announced that tuition centres will be allowed to open on July 15, 2020.

“Based on the assessment of school readiness and preparation, we believe that all schools are ready to reopen. School administrators have also made careful plans to fully manage student enrolment.

“However, in making decisions regarding the reopening of schools, the Ministry of Education has always referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (MKN).

“Based on the current situation of the Covid-19 outbreak, MoH and MKN have agreed that full school openings could be implemented in the near future,” he said during a press conference today.

Mohd Radzi, however, said no sports and co-curricular activities will be allowed for the time being.

MORE TO COME