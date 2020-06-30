NUTP to provide legal assistance to two retired teachers facing suit

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) Peninsular Malaysia is providing legal assistance to two retired teachers who are currently facing a defamation lawsuit.

Its secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said Eng Kim Youp and Lim Kar Hui are facing RM100,000 defamation suit each, which was filed by Management Board chairman of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chung Cheng, Kota Baru, Kelantan, Datuk Oie Poh Choon.

“The court had ordered the defence to submit all the documents required on July 6.

“NUTP has decided to provide assistance to them as they were committed and dedicated teachers who have never had been subjected to disciplinary action by any party.

“In fact, the duo had also received the Excellent Service Award twice during their service,” he said.

Yesterday, a Chinese newspaper reported that Oie during a press conference with his lawyer Ang Kai Whei said he had decided to file the lawsuit against the two retired teachers for defamation and that the case would be heard in the Kota Bharu Court on July 6. — Bernama