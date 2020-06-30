MCO: Food, beverage, entertainment players in Malaysia want to return to business as soon as possible

A general view of the food court within the Brickfields TLK Complex not complying with conditional movement control order SOP. — Picture by Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Food, beverage and entertainment outlet operators have appealed to the government to consider allowing licensed entertainment premises, musicians and stage singers in the country to carry out their activities from July 1.

Persatuan Pengusaha Restoran, Bar dan Hiburan (REBAH) protem chairman Datuk Sivakumaran Nair said the move is crucial as restaurant owners, musicians and stage singers had been badly affected following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“A lot of staff have been put on leave for some time due to the inability to sustain them. This also affected other parties such as local musicians who have been earning their livelihood from entertainment outlets,” he told in a joint press conference of Entertainment and Night Life Industry here today.

Sivakumaran said rental of premises is the biggest issue faced by the industry as they still have to pay it on a regular basis till today.

“Though a 30 per cent discount was given in May and April, in June its back to full rental as the country now is in the recovery phase.

“If the government allows us, we will definitely operate under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). It will still take three to four months to get back on our feet again,” he said.

Meanwhille, Pertubuhan Ahli-Ahli Seni Malaysia president Ahmad Satiman Ismail said most of the performers and musicians have also lost their income when these licensed entertainment outlets closed their doors.

“If it continues for another two months until August 31, we will suffer a loss of income.

“Our members are urging the government to allow the reopening of the entertainment sector as soon as possible,” he said. — Bernama