Lucky duo win RM6.3m Magnum 4D jackpot in first two weeks since reopening

Patrons observe social distancing while making their purchases at a Magnum outlet. — Picture courtesy of Magnum

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Two lucky winners took home a combined total of RM6.3 million after claiming the winning numbers to the Magnum 4D jackpot over the last two weeks, said the betting company.

Magnum, in a statement today, detailed how the two winners, a middle aged businessman and a car accessories workshop owner, were over the moon after finding out they had won.

The accessories workshop owner claimed the first and second prize on the June 17 draw after buying an RM2 Magnum Lucky Pick Ticket with the numbers 1983 and 9438 for a total winnings of RM2,327,972.

“I usually buy almost every draw before the restrictions took place, but this time around when Magnum opened, I decided to change and tried my luck on a Lucky Pick Ticket.

“The God of Fortune must have heard my prayers as this was the first draw after Magnum outlet resumed business.

“I did not know that I won Jackpot 1 until I went to the nearest outlet to collect the money,” said the workshop owner in Magnum’s statement, adding how the winnings could not have come at a better time.

The middle aged businessman, meanwhile, claimed first and third prize for the June 28 draw, winning a total of RM3,998,042 after betting on the numbers 1051 and 2188.

Expressing disbelief and shock, he said that winning such an amount especially during trying times was something he never even dreamed of achieving.

“My wife and I couldn’t believe it, and we scanned our tickets multiple times just to make sure we really won.

“Her reaction was one of complete shock. Life comes with unexpected surprises from every corner, you will never know what’s going to happen next and you may be the next winner,” he said.

On how he plans to spend his winnings, the businessman said it would be used to sustain his current business and plan for his children’s future.

Magnum described having two jackpot winners within the first two weeks since resuming operations as a “happy surprise” to the jackpot winners, saying the winnings would definitely bring change to the lives of the winners.

“We are truly happy for all our winners who have won with us.

“Whether the winnings are big or small, we know that these winnings will help to ease their burdens,” read the statement.

Magnum said all of its outlets have been adhering to SOPs such as enforcing social distancing, temperature screenings, and providing hand sanitisers to customers under the recovery movement control order.

It also advised customers to purchase advance draws, jot down their lucky numbers before entering the outlets, and to purchase numbers during off-peak hours to avoid potential congestion.



