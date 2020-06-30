Additional discounts for MyCity pass beginning tomorrow, says Prasarana

Users of all Rapid KL rail and BRT services will enjoy additional discounts of the MyCity pass which are now available for RM5 per day and RM15 for three days, starting tomorrow until December 31. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Users of all Rapid KL rail and BRT services will enjoy additional discounts of the MyCity pass which are now available for RM5 per day and RM15 for three days, starting tomorrow until December 31.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) Group chief operating officer (Operations), Muhammad Nizam Alias said the MyCity pass can be purchased at all 122 MRT, LRT, BRT and monorail stations.

“Our strategic integrated rail network will give users the opportunity to enjoy unlimited travel access around the Klang Valley and Selangor.

“We hope that this initiative will help stimulate economic and business activities, especially in the Klang Valley and Selangor as well as revitalising the domestic tourism sector which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Further details on the MyCity pass can be obtained from Rapid KL staff at the stations or bus hubs or from Rapid KL’s social media or its website, www.myrapid.com.my. — Bernama