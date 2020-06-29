One Japanese Encephalitis case detected in Pontian, Johor

File picture of a health department personnel fogging a residential area. Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu said the patient was admitted to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Baru on May 21 due to fever and signs of infection of the brain. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

JOHOR BARU, June 29 — The Pontian district health office has received a report of a Japanese Encephalitis (JE) case in its locality involving a Bangladeshi man on June 24.

Johor Health director Dr Aman Rabu said the patient was admitted to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Baru on May 21 due to fever and signs of infection of the brain.

He was later treated for meningeal encephalitis and was subsequently discharged on June 3.

However, according to laboratory reports received from the National Public Health Laboratory, the victim was diagnosed with JE, Dr Aman said in a statement here today.

“The Pontian district health office then carried out field investigations as the patient works at a construction factory in Ulu Choh, Pontian.

“The active case tracing activities have been carried out at the patient’s residence and workplace, including at the nearby government and private health facilities, with a total of 390 people were screened for JE symptoms such as high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness and seizures”, he said.

Dr Aman said the screenings did not detect any new cases and the case was described as a sporadic incident.

“Further investigations are still underway to determine the cause of JE in the area. To reduce the risk of infection, people are advised to to avoid outdoors activities in the evening as well as to wear long sleeves shirts and trousers, to prevent mosquito bites.

“They are also advised to seek medical treatment immediately if they have fever and infection of the brain”, he said. — Bernama