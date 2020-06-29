Colombia keen to cooperate with Malaysia in public health sector over Covid-19 pandemic

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Colombia and Malaysia have agreed on the need to cooperate in the public health sector in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the Colombian Embassy in Malaysia to Bernama, its Ambassador to Malaysia Mauricio Gonzalez – in a meeting with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at the latter’s office in Putrajaya recently – had confirmed the Colombian’s government interest in creating a bilateral dialogue with Malaysia.

It said Gonzalez also delivered working documents prepared by the authorities of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia to Dr Adham and expressed its interests to learn more about the actions that have allowed Malaysia and its government to have positive control figures, to date, of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham also stressed on the importance of establishing a working group with the Colombian Health Ministry.

The statement said the meeting was held as part of the joint work between Colombia’s Foreign Ministry, the Colombian Embassy, and Colombia’s Health Ministry.

It added that the Ambassador also highlighted the mutual opportunities that both countries have to learn from each other from the abilities and experiences created to face both the current health emergency as a consequence of the Covid-19 virus and in the areas of research and development in the public health sector. — Bernama