Ismail Sabri: 36 Covid-19 cases detected through KLIA since Malaysians abroad allowed to return home

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected 10 individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) through screenings at the Kuala Lumpur International Aiport (KLIA), said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement released today, Ismail said that MOH conducted screenings on 6,573 individuals from June 10 to June 27.

“From June 10 to 27, 2020, the MOH has screened 6,609 individuals at the KLIA International Airport gateway.

Of the figure, 6,573 individuals were found to be Covid-19 negative and have undergone mandatory quarantine process at their homes. Another 36 individuals were found positive and were sent to the hospital for treatment,’’ he said.

Ismail also stated that yesterday (June 27), 454 Malaysians returned home via the KLIA International Airport and KLIA2 from Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Singapore, UAE, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, Qatar and the Netherlands.

“452 individuals were ordered to undergo mandatory quarantine at their homes (two quarantines) while two others were hospitalised.

“A total of 148 individuals entered the state border in Johor and all were ordered to undergo home quarantine,’’ he said in the statement.

The police have also conducted checks on 427 cases of home quarantine and found all to have complied with the standard operating procedures that have been set by the government, said Ismail.

Since June 10, the government has allowed for Malaysians returning abroad to undergo quarantine at home.

Those returning abroad are required to download the MySejahtera application and will be issued a wristband for easy identification and monitoring by the authorities.

Those who are found flouting the rules can face a compound of RM1,000 or will be brought to court.