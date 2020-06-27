Malaysians show love to frontliners with over RM2.4m in tips via Grab

Malaysians have donated more than RM2.4 million in tips during MCO to Grab drivers and delivery riders. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — More than RM2.4 million in tips during the Movement Control Order (MCO) — that’s how generous Malaysians were to Grab drivers and delivery riders, according to the e-hailing service operator.

Grab said one customer even tipped a delivery driver RM500 to thank him for doing a good job.

“This driver was delivering a package for me, and even though it was difficult to find my location, he remained calm throughout. What motivated me to tip him that much came down to one simple act – to show gratitude and thanks to our neighbours.

“It just takes one act of random kindness. And secretly, if you give a tip through the app, the driver or rider won’t be able to refuse too!” said the user, known as John Smith, on the Grab website.

Grab also reported that Malaysians’ tipping habit grew by 75% during the MCO period, which started on March 18, with Klang Valley users being the most frequent tippers, accounting for more than RM160,000 in tips given.

In the wake of the economic uncertainties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, such acts of kindness by the general public have definitely lifted the spirits of many.

Grab said Kuala Terengganu users emerged as the most generous with the highest average tip value per booking in the country.

Also, one in every 30 bookings across the Grab platform was tipped by Malaysians during the MCO period, compared to only one in every 100 bookings before that.

“On average, Malaysians spent more than RM30,000 a day giving tips to their drivers and delivery riders,” said the website

Grab food delivery riders were said to be the most tipped with more than RM2 million. — Bernama