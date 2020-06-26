RMCO: Penang water-themed attractions hope to reopen next month

A view of the Escape Theme Park at Teluk Bahang in Penang March 9, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — Penang’s water-themed attractions, such as the Escape theme park in Teluk Bahang, are hoping to resume operations by next month, in line with the reopening of swimming pools during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Malaysian Association of Amusement Theme Park and Family Attractions (MAATFA) president Tan Sri Richard Koh said a meeting was held yesterday with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to discuss the reopening of water-based attractions and the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said MOTAC will be submitting a letter to the Ministry of Health by June 29 regarding the reopening as well as the relevant SOPs.

“We hope that we would get the approval by another week (after the letter was submitted) for us to reopen by July, along with the reopening of swimming pools,” he told reporters at The TOP @ Komtar here today.

On June 16, the Penang Escape theme park resumed partial operations, with the dry, nature-themed attraction open to the public but water-based attractions are still closed.

Earlier, Koh accompanied Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and Pengkalan Kota state assemblyman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen to visit the Rainbow Skybridge, one of The TOP @ Komtar’s attractions that resumed operations today.

Koh, who is also the chief executive officer of Only World Group Holdings Bhd, said only three of the 17 attractions in The TOP @ Komtar are now operational, with the other two being the Jurassic Research Center and Penang Boutique Aquarium.

“Other attractions that involve close physical contact such as bumper cars and The Gravityz are not open for now, but we are looking into reopening them gradually in the future,” he said.

He also said the SOPs for The TOP @ Komtar include the shortening of operational hours to between noon and 10 pm daily except Tuesdays, as well as limiting visitors to only 1,000 daily.

“However, visitors of all ages are welcome, including kids aged 12 or below and the elderly,” he added. — Bernama