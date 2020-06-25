Malaysia records four new Covid-19 cases, single-digit trend for three days in row today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the increase in the case, it would bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 8,600 cases with contagious and active cases at 208. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Malaysia recorded four new Covid-19 cases today, including three imported cases from overseas infections and one local transmission case.

Today’s cases follow the third day in a row where the country records single digit infections.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the increase in the case, it would bring the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 8,600 cases with contagious and active cases at 208.

He said the new cases were detected in Malaysians and the local infection was detected during a screening for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, Johor.

“There are no local infections among non-Malaysians today. To date, two positive cases of Covid-19 are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there are no cases needing respiratory assistance.

“As of 12pm today, there has been no increase in Covid-19 deaths and the figure remains 121, or at 1.41 per cent of the total number of cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a statement issued here today.

In addition, Dr Hisham also said 40 more cases have been discharged, where a total of 8,271 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the country since the outbreak started.

“This translates to a cumulative recovery rate of 96.2 per cent out of the total number of cases in the country,” he said.