Health Ministry: Broga Hill off limits to public starting June 27 due to overcrowding amid RMCO

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health has given the order to seal off the Broga Hill area was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) effective June 27. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Broga Hill, a popular hiking spot in Semenyih, has been made off limits to the public due to overcrowding even as the country is still under the movement control order (MCO), Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today,

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health has given the order to seal off the Broga Hill area was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) effective June 27.

“The breaching of standard operating procedures (SOP) at the Broga Hill is an example among several other reports of business and restaurants’ SOP compliance level declining.

“New SOPs and norms are often emphasised by the government and acts as the defence system of our country against the spread of the Covid-19.

“The Health Ministry urges the public not to neglect and take it easy with SOPs and new normal rules,” he said.

Public parks and recreation space have been reopened to the public under the recovery movement control order.

Among the SOPs in place are temperature checks prior to entering parks and social distancing.

Malaysia is currently under the recovery MCO (RMCO) until July 31.