Malaysia records six new Covid-19 cases today

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Ministry of Health has reported six new Covid-19 positive cases today, double from just three yesterday.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the six cases involve two import cases (one Malaysia and one foreign permanent resident in Malaysia) while the other four are local transmissions who are Malaysians.

“With the addition of six cases, this brings the number of active cases to 244 cases, with 45 recoveries who were discharged.

“No death was reported today. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 remain at 121,” he said during the Health Ministry’s briefing on Covid-19 today.

The total accumulated positive cases are now 8,596.

