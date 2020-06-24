Father claims trial in Kangar to abusing two-month-old baby

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety, and set July 23 for mention. — Reuters pic

KANGAR, June 24 — A father claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing his two-month-old baby.

The 39-year-old made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

The paddy farmer was charged with committing the crime at a house in Taman Pauh Indah, Arau at 8.30am on June 18, under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, or a maximum jail term of 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Izham Ali did not offer any bail for the safety of the victim, however, National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Nur Diyana Ab Shukor, who represented the accused, requested the court to allow bail on the grounds that the latter only earned RM300 a month and had four other schoolgoing children to care for.

Ainul Shaharin allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety, and set July 23 for mention.

The media had previously reported that a man was arrested on June 18 after the police received a report from a doctor at the Arau Health Clinic on injuries suffered by a baby suspected to have been abused. — Bernama