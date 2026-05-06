ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 6 — Johor has attracted strong interest from 36 international investors, with potential initial investment commitments worth about RM10 billion, state investment, trade, consumer affairs and human resources committee chairman Lee Ting Han said today.

Speaking during the question-and-answer session at the Johor state legislative assembly, Lee said the investment potential followed the Johor government delegation’s recent working visit to Shanghai, China.

“The working visit, which focused on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), saw strategic engagement sessions with over 150 high-potential investors, including company owners and top-level decision-makers,” he said.

“Out of that total, 36 companies expressed their initial commitments and serious interest to invest in Johor.

“This reflects the continued confidence of global investors in the state’s potential, despite the current uncertainties in the global economy,” he added.

Lee was responding to a question from Andrew Chen Kah Eng (DAP-Stulang) on the findings of the state government delegation’s recent trip to China.

He said the initial investment commitments were valued at about RM10 billion and were focused on strategic sectors such as electrical and electronics (E&E), battery technology, aerospace, automotive and high-tech manufacturing.

Lee, who is the Paloh assemblyman, said the delegation’s approach was more comprehensive and focused on developing the industrial ecosystem, rather than just promoting conventional investments.

“The state government is also working with financial institutions or major banks including Maybank, AmBank, UOB, OCBC, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to expand access to investor networks in China and the region,” he said.

Lee said the delegation also held comprehensive discussions with several major industry players and their supplier networks to strengthen Johor’s investment potential and supply chain development.

He said this was in line with the state’s strategy to develop integrated industrial clusters involving aerospace, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, while strengthening Johor’s position in the global value chain.