TAWAU, May 6 — A 42-year-old male civil servant was arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in a house break-in at Tanjung Batu Tengah here last month.

District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the suspect was detained at about 10.45am by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Tawau district police headquarters.

The arrest was made at the roadside along Jalan Tungku, Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu.

He said the case was reported by a 61-year-old local woman on March 26 after she discovered her house had been broken into.

“The victim realised the incident after returning home on the night of March 25 and found that the iron grille on the rear window had been damaged,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Police said several items were reported missing, including two laptops, a 60-inch television, a wristwatch, several pairs of shoes, handbags and other personal belongings.

Following the arrest, police also seized several items believed to be linked to the case, including laptops, a watch, bags and a mobile phone.

Jasmin said police take house break-in cases seriously and urged the public to strengthen home security and report any suspicious activity immediately. — Daily Express