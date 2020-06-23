Dr Noor Hisham announces end of Covid-19 Kuching church cluster

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced the end of the Covid-19 church cluster in Kuching. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Ministry of Health today has announced the end of the Covid-19 church cluster in Kuching, Sarawak.

The cluster, which originated from a three-day conference in church, was one of the clusters that was detected since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, on March 15, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“As of today, a total of 2,751 were screened and found 191 positive cases.

“Twelve cases were treated in the Intensive Care Unit three cases were detected from the death cluster — Death #2 (Case #358), Death #37 (Case #2471) and Death #67 (Case #2,864).

“This cluster involved five generations in various areas in Sarawak. Now, the cluster has ended,” he said in the MOH’s daily statement on Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham also thanked all Sarawak Disaster Management Committee and their staff who have provided their services in all efforts related to this cluster.