Dr Mahathir as PM is ‘surest’ path for you, Kit Siang tells Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — DAP continued efforts today to convince PKR Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to accept Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Harapan’s choice to be prime minister, with Lim Kit Siang saying this was the best way for Anwar reach the post.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu already issued a joint release assuring Anwar that the six-month timeline for him to succeed Dr Mahathir would be formalised in writing.

Today, the senior Lim repeated the assurance that Anwar remained the coalition’s ultimate choice to the PM.

“DAP and Amanah had never abandoned Anwar in favour of Mahathir as it is the surest way for Anwar to become prime minister,” he said in a statement.

“We must not be prisoner of the past or the historic decision of May 9, 2018 bringing about a peaceful and democratic change of government would not have taken place.”

Despite such assurances, however, Anwar has said there was no way he would accept being Dr Mahathir’s deputy for the promised six months, arguing that the arrangement would derail any attempt at reforms.

Anwar’s reluctance may stem from Dr Mahathir’s previous term as the prime minister, when the latter repeatedly delayed his promise to relinquish the post to his former deputy by simply insisting he would honour the pledge eventually.

Dr Mahathir resigned as the prime minister in February to trigger the collapse of the PH administration, which then allowed Perikatan Nasional to seize control of the federal government unelected.

Since then, however, he has mounted a campaign to be reappointed in the position.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is also rumoured to be considering an early general election both to secure his personal mandate and to dispel views that his administration was a “backdoor” government.