Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 15 new Covid-19 cases, while active case remains below 300

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysia recorded 21 new recovered cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with active case now at only 289, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

In his press briefing today, Dr Noor Hisham also stated that there are 15 new Covid-19 cases, with a cumulative case of 8,597 cases.

However, total recovery cases stand at 8,177 cases or 95.2 per cent of total cases.

Malaysia also records zero fatalities related to the Covid-19 today, with the tally remaining at 121, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Only two Covid-19 positive patients are being treated in intensive care units while none of them requires breathing aid, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Out of 15 cases today, 13 are local transmission among non-Malaysian citizens, while the other two are imported cases.

To date, new Covid-19 cases are detected within the Pedas cluster, which has recorded a total of 316 cumulative positive cases.

Out of the 316, only 14 cases involve Malaysians while the rest are non-citizens.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that they have quarantined those working at the poultry processing plant in Pedas and subsequently screen 844 close contacts and 113 family members.

He also assured that new cases are not recorded within the community In Pedas, but recorded from those who have already been under quarantine and had been tested again before allowed to leave the mandatory quarantine period.

“Looking back, the cluster had begun from a Malaysian employee and had infected and spread among the non-citizen workers. As mentioned before, the living conditions that are crowded and cramped for the non-citizens’ employees are the main factors of infection among them,’’ said Dr Noor Hisham.