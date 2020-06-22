Cinema operators may restart from July 1 with crowd restrictions, says Ismail Sabri

In Sabah, cinemas were allowed to open last week but operators have yet to open as of today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The federal government has given its approval for cinema, theatre and live event operators to begin operating from July 1, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

However, he said such activities may only take place in closed venues and with an attendance limit of 250 people at any one time.

“This only applies to large venues with big capacities. Smaller venues will have smaller capacities,” he said.

“The same SOPs will apply, like ensuring no crowds during entry and also the total number of people allowed in the venue. Wearing masks, taking temperature checks and registering names will also apply,” he said.

Such businesses have been barred throughout the various movement control orders due to their reliance on large crowds.

Health authorities have continued to recommend that Malaysians avoid crowds and confined spaces as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19