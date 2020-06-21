Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik additional aid will not affect TNB’s operations, says Mahdzir

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA NERANG, June 21 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has assured that the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik additional aid, announced by the government yesterday, will not affect its operations or provision of electric power services to consumers.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said, though four million consumers would be enjoying free electricity supply for three months, matters pertaining to TNB infrastructure maintenance would go on as usual.

“This is a shared responsibility between the government and TNB, so it will not be a problem for TNB. We are doing this for the benefit of the people, so everything that is related to electricity supply, wiring connections, repairs and maintenance will not be affected.”

He said this during a press conference when asked to comment on the additional aid as announced by Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah yesterday.

In the meantime, Mahdzir said TNB would intensify its consumer briefing sessions to give the public a better understanding on the aid and how consumers are being billed according to the tariff block and rates.

“Apart from announcements through the media, for more information, consumers could seek assistance at the TNB kiosks or contact the TNB careline. TNB takes full responsibility in informing customers on how their electricity bills are being calculated.

Yesterday Shamsul Anuar said four million or 52.2 per cent of domestic users of electricity with a monthly bill of up to RM77 or 300kWh usage will enjoy free supply for three months under the Bantuan Prihatin Elektrik scheme.

He said those affected would enjoy free electricity supply for April, May and June and if the bills had been paid, they would be refunded accordingly in their July bill.

As for domestic users whose monthly electricity consumption exceeds 300kWh, he said, they would enjoy a rebate of RM231, that is RM77 per month for April, May and June. — Bernama