FGV directors agree to take 20pc fee cut from July-Dec 2020

Chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid said FGV’s employees in senior management will take two days of mandatory no-pay leave and a 20 per cent reduction in their car allowance in the same period. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — FGV Holdings Bhd’s board of directors has agreed to take a 20 per cent fee cut effective July 2020 until December 2020.

Chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid said FGV’s employees in senior management will take two days of mandatory no-pay leave and a 20 per cent reduction in their car allowance in the same period.

“From the Board’s perspective, it is only right that we play our role to try to help whatever little that we can,” he told a virtual press conference after FGV Holdings’ 12th Annual General Meeting today. — Bernama