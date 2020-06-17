Cinemas, beauty services, massage centres can reopen in Sabah, says CM

Hairkunst Hijabis salon workers perform a demonstration on other workers posing as customers at the hair salon in Melawati Mall on June 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, June 17 — The Sabah government has allowed cinemas, massage and reflexology centres as well as beauty services to resume business from today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the decision is in line with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) to rebuild Malaysia’s economy, in stages.

“The operation hours will be as stated in the standard operating procedure approved by the health ministry and local government,” he said in a statement today.

Businesses classified under the beauty services include those offering makeup and hair services, hair dressing, manicures and pedicures, facial and beauty treatments, shaving services and massage and reflexology services.

Shafie urged the public to maintain the necessary social distance and other SOPs outlined by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19.