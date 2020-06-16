Notify Unifor before reopening for congregation, non-Islamic religious bodies in Sarawak reminded

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says only houses of worship registered under the Missionary Societies Ordinance 1967 (Sarawak Cap. 106), Charitable Trust Ordinance 1994 or the Registrar of Societies 1966 (Act 335) are allowed to reopen for the congregation. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, June 16 — All registered non-Islamic religious bodies are required to notify the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) before their reopening effective June 20 under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said only houses of worship registered under the Missionary Societies Ordinance 1967 (Sarawak Cap. 106), Charitable Trust Ordinance 1994 or the Registrar of Societies 1966 (Act 335) are allowed to reopen for the congregation.

“The notification for the reopening must be made through their respective headquarters to Unifor by using Borang PP.01/2020.

“The religious bodies which do not have any headquarters can submit the notification form directly to Unifor,” Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister and the minister-charge of other religions, said in a statement.

He said the form can be downloaded from the Unifor website or obtained from the headquarters of the religious bodies, Resident’s Office and District Office.

He reminded that in each congregation, the number of attendees must not exceed 100 and must comply with the social distancing requirement of a one-metre space in the seating arrangement.

He also asked the religious bodies to sanitise their premises, both outside and inside, as well as seats, tables and floor before and after each congregation.

“I would like to remind the worshippers not to attend the congregation if they are having fever, cough, or difficulties in breathing as a precautionary to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection,” he said.

Uggah also reminded parents that children under 12 are not allowed to attend the congregation.

He said refreshments can’t be served within the religious premises as such activities could lead to close contact.

Uggah also reminded religious committee management to make preparations, such as setting up registration counters to take the body temperatures of workers and worshippers and ensure that everyone wears face masks and practises social distancing.

He added worshippers must wash their hands with soap or sanitiser which must be placed at the entrance of the premises.

Uggah said worshippers must register by writing their names in the attendance book or through the MySejahtera or COVIDTrace apps with their handphones.