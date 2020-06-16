'Malaysiakini' reports AG filing contempt of court proceedings over its readers’ comments

The report said that Tan Sri Idrus Harun had in his affidavit, said that the application is related to readers’ comments on Malaysiakini’s article titled ‘CJ orders all courts to be fully operational from July 1’, published on June 8. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun has reportedly filed an ex-parte application to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Malaysiakini and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan over several comments left by readers in the news portal’s comment section.

Malaysiakini reported that the application, which was filed yesterday, is scheduled to be heard at the Federal Court in Putrajaya tomorrow morning.

The report said that Idrus had in his affidavit, said that the application is related to readers’ comments on Malaysiakini’s article titled “CJ orders all courts to be fully operational from July 1”, published on June 8.

Idrus reportedly citing five comments, which he alleged had “clearly meant that the judiciary committed wrongdoings, is involved in corruption, does not uphold justice and compromised its integrity.”

“These comments threaten public confidence in the judiciary and are clearly aimed at tarnishing the administration of justice by the judiciary,” he reportedly said in the affidavit.

The report said Idrus further alleged that Malaysiakini had erred in facilitating the publication of the said comments, which were “unwarranted” and “demeaning” attacks on the judiciary.

The news portal also said officers from the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters had recorded Gan’s statement over the matter earlier today.

Malaysiakini said the case is being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as well as the Penal Code, but did not give the specific alleged offences.

Gan was also quoted by Malaysiakini saying he would cooperate with the police and consult its lawyers regarding the contempt proceedings.

In addition, the comment section of Malaysiakini’s report on the matter was disabled “following legal advice”.