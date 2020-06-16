Malaysia, Thailand end 24-hour operations at ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam, CIQ Sadao

The Home Ministry (KDN), in a statement today, said effective tomorrow, operation hours at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS for the heavy vehicle lane would revert back to 6am-midnight. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysia and Thailand will discontinue 24-hour operations at Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Bukit Kayu Hitam and Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Sadao following reduced volume of heavy vehicles and cargo.

The Home Ministry (KDN), in a statement today, said effective tomorrow, operation hours at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS for the heavy vehicle lane would revert back to 6am-midnight.

It said this follows a study done by the 24-hour operations Effectiveness Evaluation Committee at both complexes, which found that vehicle movement and load from 12.01am to 5.59am came up to less than one per cent of the total heavy vehicle movement and load.

“It does not have an effect or significant impact on enhancing bilateral trade between the two nations to boost overall economic growth, including efforts towards establishing an integrated logistics hub,” the statement read.

To coordinate operating hours on both sides, it added, the government decided to end the 24-hour operations trial period for cargo and goods movement carried by trucks and heavy vehicles at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS today.

The Malaysian and Thai governments in bilateral talks had agreed to commence 24-hour operations at ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam and CIQ Sadao from June 18-September 17, 2019 for a three-month trial period, involving only cargo and goods movement carried by trucks and heavy vehicles.

Both sides then agreed to extend the trial period for nine more months, making it 12 months in total, which ends on June 17.

According to the ministry, any suggestions for the reopening or for flexibility of operating hours at the border points will be considered from time to time without compromising security aspects and national economic regeneration objectives. — Bernama