Isa Samad ordered to enter defence over nine corruption charges but freed of CBT

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad must defend himself on nine counts of corruption involving RM3 million after High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali concluded there was prima facie evidence.

However, the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar was acquitted and discharged of the sole criminal breach of trust charge against him as Mohd Nazlan concluded that the prosecution had not shown adequate evidence to corroborate the case.

Isa then informed the court that he will provide a sworn statement from the witness stand to answer for the nine corruption charges.

MORE TO COME