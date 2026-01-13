KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — MIC has suggested that the government introduce a nationwide free school transportation scheme by leveraging existing school bus operators, taking inspiration from Sarawak’s recently launched free school bus initiative.

MIC vice president Datuk T. Murugiah said Sarawak’s pilot project, which began at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) Chung Hua No. 6 in Kuching, had shown positive results in reducing traffic congestion around schools while enhancing student safety.

“Following Sarawak’s success, I urge the federal government to provide free transportation for school students nationwide. This can be implemented immediately by utilising existing school buses, with the full transportation cost absorbed by the government to ease the financial burden on parents,” he said in a statement today.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said the free school bus initiative would be expanded to more schools after data from statistics and a tracking system showed a significant reduction in the number of private vehicles around the school, helping to ease congestion and improve road safety.

Murugiah said a federal-level scheme would not only benefit students and their families, but would also help safeguard the livelihoods of school bus operators, many of whom face financial challenges, particularly during school holidays when their income is affected.

“This approach will ensure that while students enjoy safe and free transport, the local school bus industry is also sustained. It is a win-win solution for both families and operators,” he said.

He added that the introduction of free school transportation would also help reduce traffic congestion during morning peak hours and ease overcrowding at school premises during drop-off and dismissal times.

“If the Sarawak state government is able to implement this initiative by providing new buses, there is no reason why the federal government cannot adopt an alternative approach by leveraging existing assets and operators. What is required is strong political will and coordinated action,” he said.

Murugiah also proposed that a mainstream implementation mechanism be established through close collaboration between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport to ensure a comprehensive, sustainable and effective nationwide rollout.

“This initiative represents an investment in public welfare, the sustainability of local industries and the future of the nation’s education system,” he added. — Bernama