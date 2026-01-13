SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari said today that permits for glamping are issued based on the type of activity, adding that safe, family-friendly glamping remains acceptable in the state.

He was commenting in the wake of controversy surrounding themed glamping events, including those deemed inappropriate or “deviant.”

“If it is regular glamping, which is generally family-friendly, that is usually acceptable. I believe His Royal Highness’s decree is also not overly rigid. His Royal Highness’s concern is specifically directed at activities that are deviant and unacceptable,” he told reporters.

Amirudin said many Malaysians, including political parties, individuals, and Members of Parliament, have expressed opposition to such activities, and the authorities will act if organisers attempt to defy the ruling.

“I do not think such activities will be allowed to proceed. I am not certain, but if they continue to challenge the ruling, I will ask the authorities to take action,” he said.

The MB added that the community’s stance on inappropriate glamping events is clear.

“Safe, family-friendly glamping is fine, but not with that particular theme. The issue now is the theme, not glamping itself. Do not condemn glamping,” he said.

Amirudin’s comments come amid growing scrutiny of themed glamping programmes in the state, with religious authorities and community groups calling for compliance with societal norms.

Yesterday, Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, ordered state religious authorities to take firm action against any immoral activities involving what he described as deviant practices in Selangor.

The directive was conveyed to Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin and Selangor Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir during an audience with the Sultan at Istana Bukit Kayangan yesterday.

The meeting was held to convey the Sultan’s firm stance against the “Glamping With Pride” programme in Hulu Langat, scheduled to take place next week.