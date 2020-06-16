Indonesian jailed, caned for hurting wife, illegal stay in Tawau

An unemployed Indonesian man was sentenced to 26 months in jail and two strokes of the whip by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to three charges that included causing injury to his wife in Kalabakan early this month. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, June 16 — An unemployed Indonesian man was sentenced to 26 months in jail and two strokes of the whip by the Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to three charges that included causing injury to his wife in Kalabakan early this month.

Ahmad Rashid, 40, pleaded guilty to all the charges in front of Tawau High Court Deputy Registrar, Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

On the first charge, he was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment effective today, for setting his wife’s personal belongings on fire; while for the second count, he was sentenced to four months in jail and two strokes of the cane for not having valid travel documents.

Meanwhile, for the third count, he was accused of causing injury to his wife and sentenced to 12 months in jail.

The court ordered the first and second sentences to be carried out concurrently, to be followed by the punishment for the third count; and also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after he had completed his sentences.

The accused had committed all of the offences at a sundry shop in Ladang Prihatin, Kalabakan at 7 pm on June 1, after he suspected his wife of having an affair with another man.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had caused injury to his 43-year-old wife by punching and kicking her on the head and face. — Bernama