Health Ministry reports 11 new cases and 333 Covid-19 recoveries today

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Utama June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysia had only 11 new Covid-19 cases today, while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering fully.

The Health Ministry said the number of active cases is currently at 651, out of the 8,505 total infections recorded.

“A total of 333 cases recovered and were discharged from the hospital today, of whom 307 are foreign nationals and 26 are Malaysians.

“This brings the total number of full recoveries and discharges to 7,733 cases, or 90.9 per cent of all total cases,” it said in a statement.

Of today’s 11 new cases, one involved a patient who was infected while abroad. The remaining 10 domestic infection cases involve six foreigners and four Malaysians.

The six non-Malaysians were split into two in KL and four in Negri Sembilan.

“For Malaysian cases, one was found in Selangor during a pre-operational screening at Hospital Putrajaya, afterwards being transferred to Hospital Sungai Buloh.

“The remaining three were discovered in Sarawak, relatives of case number 8453,” said the ministry.

Four of the Covid-19 patients have been placed in the intensive care unit but do not require ventilator support.

No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported today, leaving the cumulative number of casualties from the pandemic in the country at 121 cases, or 1.42 per cent from all total cases.