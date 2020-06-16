DemiMalaysiA campaign for Dr Mahathir, Anwar to reconcile as Pakatan decides next move today

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are seen during a press conference after the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation February 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters have taken to social media since yesterday to plead for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to bury the hatchet yet again and work together against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The campaign comes as PH is expected to meet today and finalise its stance on allying with Parti Warisan Sabah and Dr Mahathir’s faction of disputed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members — a grouping which has been dubbed “Pakatan Plus”.

Social media users used the #DemiMalaysiA — Malay for “for the sake of Malaysia”, with the capital “M” referring to Dr Mahathir and “A” to Anwar — to ask the two to put aside their differences, as PH remains undecided on who among the two should lead Pakatan Plus and be its prime minister candidate.

Among those who joined was DAP’s former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong who pointed out that the cooperation between the duo is necessary to unify PH and subsequently act as a check-and-balance against the PN administration led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Without Mahathir and Anwar working in unison, PH and its allies’ 109 seats will be fragmented and Muhyiddin will be the biggest winner. Refusing to join forces is akin to giving a free passage to Muhyiddin’s rule,’’ he said.

This comes as rumours on social media suggested that Pakatan Plus may have the support of up to 129 MPs should it make a move against Muhyiddin and PN. This number has been disputed by PN MPs.

Anwar has previously said PH had the support of 107 MPs, before Liew’s new number of 109 yesterday.

“With Pakatan Plus holding together, the kleptocratic coalition of Najib and Muhyiddin would have no room to manoeuvre and may crumble due to its own internal contradictions,’’ said Liew in another tweet.

Liew was referring to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, whom many in PH including Dr Mahathir, has pointed out as the real influence behind the PN administration.

Kedua-dua tokoh ini punya pengaruh yang kuat dan negarawan yang hebat. Mereka ada dukungan kuat dari rakyat.



Kedua-dua tokoh ini wajib cari jalan tengah kembalikan mandat rakyat.



Tun @chedetofficial dan DS @anwaribrahim bersatulah tumbangkan pengkhianat #DemiMalaysiA pic.twitter.com/JEaF44InFK — Laga Cawan (@LagaCawan) June 15, 2020

Another user @LagaCawan said both men are formidable in their own right, and must work together to return the voters’ mandate.

Kedua-dua tokoh ini punya pengaruh yang kuat dan negarawan yang hebat. Mereka ada dukungan kuat dari rakyat.



Kedua-dua tokoh ini wajib cari jalan tengah kembalikan mandat rakyat.



Tun @chedetofficial dan DS @anwaribrahim bersatulah tumbangkan pengkhianat #DemiMalaysiA pic.twitter.com/JEaF44InFK — Laga Cawan (@LagaCawan) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, user @_joni_joni_joni posted a photo of the duo together in their heyday back in Umno, and hoped that the spirit of deliberation and consensus remains the tenet of all PH component parties.

Malay Mail previously reported sources saying Pakatan Plus had proposed for PKR president Anwar to be the deputy prime minister under Dr Mahathir, together with another deputy in Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

It is believed that the proposal had two conditions: that Dr Mahathir would only be prime minister for six months, and that Anwar must command the support from Sabah and Sarawak.

PH said it would give its answer today, a week after the last public Pakatan Plus meeting at PKR headquarters.

The venue and time of the PH meeting has yet to be determined.

Prior to the fall of the PH administration, PH had agreed that the transition of power from Dr Mahathir towards Anwar should be left in the hands of the former prime minister, who has vowed that it would have been after the Apec Summit in November this year.

Ever since then, the duo have traded jabs in media interviews and public speeches.

It is believed that talks of snap polls have intensified within PN, which is also facing internal squabbles, especially between former rivals Umno and its splinter Bersatu, and has yet to decide if it will still back Muhyiddin as prime minister should a general election be called.



