Ministry urges graduates to join Young Agropreneur programme

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi with a young agropreneur grant recipient in Tumpat, Kelantan June 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, June 15 — Graduates have been urged to participate in the ‘Agroprenuer Muda’ (Young Agroprenuer) programme to help rejuvenate the sector while reducing the unemployment rate at the same time, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

He said the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry had cooperated with the Higher Education Ministry to attract more graduates to participate in agricultural-related activities.

“It is not easy for the government to develop this sector by depending on the involvement of the older generation. We want to attract the younger group including graduates to venture into agriculture.

“This is due to various progress (in the field) such as mechanisation, automation and Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) which will be made easier with the involvement of the young and smart individuals,” he told reporters after launching the Kelantan Young Agropreneur Tour 2020 at the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) for Tumpat district in Kampung Paloh, Palekbang here today.

Also present were state Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee deputy chairman Abdul Aziz Kadir and Kada general manager Nik Roslan Idris.

Che Abdullah said the agriculture sector has a promising future through various grants provided by the government to interested individuals.

He said since the introduction of the programme in 2016, a total of 6,005 participants had received grants of RM20,000 each involving a total fund of RM104.35 million.

In Kelantan alone, he added, a total of RM6.46 million in grants had been allocated to 378 participants of the programme, and for the implementation of the first phase this year, a total of 44 participants in the state would be involved.

“The programme includes grants in the form of equipment of up to RM20,000 for new projects, capital assistance through the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) of up to RM50,000 and of up to RM200,000 via Agrobank for project development and short-term courses under the ministry.

“The Young Agropreneur programme includes crop cultivation, livestock breeding, fisheries, food-related agro-based industries, agro-tourism and marketing while participants must be aged between 18 and 40,” he explained. — Bernama