Foreign diplomats allowed to enter Malaysia after undergoing Covid-19 screen test at their home countries, Ismail Sabri clarifies

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the country’s border remained close to foreigners except for diplomats because they work here. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Foreign diplomats and ambassadors are allowed to enter Malaysia as long as they have screened themselves for Covid-19 at their respective home countries before entering the country, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today.

He was responding to news reports claiming that diplomats and ambassadors were not allowed to return to Malaysia to work since the movement control order (MCO) took effect nationwide on March 18.

“I have previously announced that the country’s border remained close to foreigners except for diplomats because they work here. The same goes to holders of the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) passes, they can return here without any restrictions.

“So it is incorrect to say diplomats or ambassadors are not allowed to return. They can return to Malaysia, no problem,” he said in a press conference here.

Ismail Sabri added that after they have been cleared by their respective home countries, they will still be asked to observe home-quarantine for 14 days and will have to download the MySejahtera mobile phone application so the authorities can monitor them.

As Malaysia enters the 90th day of its MCO today, Malaysians are still barred from travelling overseas until August 31.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously announced the closure of Malaysia’s border to travellers on March 18, the same day the country’s first MCO was enforced.