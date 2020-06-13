Deputy Women chief Dr Daroyah, 48 others quit PKR

Selangor deputy Speaker Dr Daroyah Alwi speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam June 13, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 13 — PKR deputy Women and Kapar division chief Dr Daroyah Alwi today quit the party and resigned from her position as the party’s deputy Women chief and Selangor Women chief.

She leaves along with 48 others from the Selangor Women leadership and Kapar division leadership, including youth leaders.

The Sementa state assemblyman, who is also the Selangor deputy speaker in the state assembly, said she did not want to get caught up in the “leadership tussle”.

She added that she has lost confidence in the leadership of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who she said has strayed from the party’s Reformasi agenda.

“I am not alone in my decision to leave the party. The same feeling was shared by 13 other Selangor PKR Women leaders.

“I am also confident and believe that many other leaders will follow my footsteps,” she told a press conference at Concorde Hotel here today.

Dr Daroyah said she will remain as an independent assemblyman and would resign as the deputy Speaker.

“I will be an independent Adun (state assemblyman) but friendly to the PN (Perikatan Nasional) government.

“I will write a letter (to the speaker) to resign as the Selangor State Assembly deputy speaker,” she said

Dr Daroyah, who joined the party in 1999 and was known to be on the side of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, also confessed that Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari was aware that she had wanted to leave the party.

“It was discussed with the MB and MB did not agree for me to take this step,” she said.

In a ceremony today, all those involved stood on the stage and took off their PKR badges in front of the press and their supporters.

They also chant “Kekal Tenang!” (Remain Calm), a slogan which is associated with Azmin’s faction in the party.

Dr Daroyah on June 5 was seen with suspended PKR Women chief Haniza Talha and sacked former Wanita PKR information chief Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah at the launch of the Nation of Women (NOW) NGO where the former serves as president.