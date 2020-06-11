Singapore to extend VEP validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles till Sept 30

The Singapore Land Transport Authority will automatically extend the Vehicle Entry Permit validity period for all Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles for another three months to September 30, 2020. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — The Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) will automatically extend the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) validity period for all Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles for another three months to September 30, 2020.

“There is no need to apply for this extension,” said LTA in its website today.

Earlier, on March 26, 2020, LTA announced that it would extend the VEP validity period for Malaysia-registered vehicles until June 30, 2020.

In the website, LTA also noted that the VEP fees incurred before March 18, 2020 and after April 14, 2020 will continue to apply.

It advised that motorists who wish to avoid accumulating VEP fees and who are unable to personally drive their vehicles out of Singapore may engage cross-border towing/transport services to transport their vehicles back to Malaysia.

On March 31, 2020, LTA announced that it will provide a one-off waiver of the VEP fees for all owners of Malaysia-registered cars and motorcycles who have had to stay on in Singapore from March 18 to April 14, 2020 due to Malaysia’s movement control order.

It was in response to feedback from Malaysian workers in Singapore, their employers and unions, it said.

Currently, all foreign-registered vehicles are required to pay VEP fees of S$4 (RM17) per day for motorcycles and S$35 per day for cars, with each VEP valid for 14 days from the date of entry into Singapore.

VEP fees are not payable between 5 pm and 2 am on weekdays, and on weekends and Singapore Public Holidays; foreign-registered vehicles are also currently granted 10 VEP-free days per year.

The authority reminded the motorists to update their Malaysia road tax and vehicle insurance validity dates using LTA’s VEP Digital Service at www.onemotoring.com.sg/ivep/insureapp for the duration of their stay in Singapore.

To calculate the amount payable for their vehicles, motorists can use LTA’s online calculator at www.onemotoring.com.sg.

Motorists are also advised to top up their Autopass Card before driving to Woodlands or Tuas Checkpoint. — Bernama