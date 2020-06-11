Prisons Dept: Prison visits to resume June 15

A Fire and Rescue Department personnel sprays disinfectant during sanitisation work at the Penang Prison April 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Prisons Department is allowing inmates at its facilities in the country to receive visitors beginning June 15.

Its deputy director (Policy), Hafidz Othman, said the visitors are required to make appointments for the meeting, either online through the IVISIT system or by calling the prison concerned.

“Only two visitors are allowed to meet an inmate and the visitors are required to wear face mask and sanitise their hands, as well as their body temperature taken, before going to the registration counter.

“Visitors with respiratory symptoms such as cough, cold and sore throat or fever with temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to meet the inmates,” he said in a statement today.

He said only visitors who have made prior appointments would be allowed at the waiting area.

Last March 30, the Malaysian Prisons Department issued a statement saying that visitation for inmates in prisons was suspended in line with efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama