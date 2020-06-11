Nadma receives over RM53m for Covid-19 fund

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the ‘Tabung Covid-19’ at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) today received more than RM53 million in contributions from nine companies and organisations for the Covid-19 Fund.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid received the donations from the companies’ representatives at Nadma’s headquarters here today.

Nadma, in a statement, said the contributions received today will be used by Covid-19 frontline personnel.

“The contributions received today will help the country manage the Covid-19 outbreak recovery phase,” it said.

The nine companies are Ali Baba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation; Crecom Burj Group Sdn Bhd; Wipro Unza (M) Sdn Bhd; Overseas Chinese Muslim Association of Malaysia; Pestech International Berhad; Vistana Tropika Sdn Bhd; CLA Global Holdings Sdn Bhd; Yayasan MRCB; and Acasia Communication Sdn Bhd.

The Covid-19 Fund was launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in March to provide financial assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama