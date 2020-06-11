Gopal Sri Ram mum on former AG Apandi’s claim he tried to have Najib arrested

Lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex October 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said today he did not wish to respond to former attorney general Tan Sri Apandi Ali’s assertion yesterday that the ex-appellate court judge sought to have him arrest Datuk Seri Najib Razak in 2018.

Apandi, a fellow former judge, asserted that Sri Ram had visited him at his home before the general election in 2018 and allegedly urged him to have then-prime minister Najib arrested.

"I decline to comment," Sri Ram was quoted as saying by The Star Online today.

Apandi described his account as an excerpt of his soon-to-be-released memoirs.

