600pc rise in consumer’s electricity bill during MCO inaccurate, says TNB

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today clarified allegations of a rise in a consumer’s electricity bill by as much as 600 per cent a month during the movement control order (MCO) period was inaccurate.

TNB chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman said in a statement today that a TNB official had met the consumer yesterday and explained how the bill was calculated using the prorated billing method.

“We have checked the bill and found there was a misunderstanding regarding the calculation of the bill. The amount of the consumer’s bills for April, May and June increased by 120 per cent per month.

“As a company regulated by the Energy Commission, we are subject to the terms of the licence granted including not calculating the bill arbitrarily,” he said in a statement here.

The prorate method was approved by the Energy Commission and is used to ensure that consumers are not overcharged.

He also advised consumers who were affected by the bill adjustments during the MCO to contact TNB for clarification and to use appropriate channels for accurate information.

Consumers can contact TNB CareLine at 1300 88 5454 or TNB CareLine’s official Facebook account or visit the nearby Kedai Tenaga. — Bernama